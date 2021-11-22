MP: Man posing for video dies after being hit by train

A 22-year-old man died after being hit by a train while posing for a video along a railway track, police in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district said on Monday.

The incident occurred on the Itarsi-Nagpur rail route on Sunday and the deceased has been identified as Sanju Choure (22), a resident of Panjara Kala village, Pathrota police station in-charge Nagesh Verma told PTI. ''The man was shooting a video along with his friend for uploading on social media accounts when he was hit by a train in Sharaddev Baba area at around 5:30 pm. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,'' he informed.

A video shot by his friend, which shows Choure near the track even as a goods train can be seen approaching with its driver blowing the horn as well as him getting hit, went viral on social media on Monday.

