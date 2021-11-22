HarperCollins presents 'A Plane Story' by Anmol Malik

New Delhi [India] November 22 (ANI/ PR Newswire): HarperCollins India is proud to announce the publication of A Plane Story by Anmol Malik, releasing on December 6, 2021. "Unputdownable! This sparkling love story made my heart soar!" - Hrithik Roshan

About the Book While chasing the woman of his dreams, he ran into the love of his life.

Dev's life is a mess because he is reckless. Tara's is a mess because she's not. His ex is getting married to her ex, and so two strangers meet on a plane to Paris on their way to break the wedding. When a freak volcanic eruption disrupts air travel globally, the two are left stranded on Heathrow. And that's when the real drama begins.

Welcome onboard Flight APS through London, Paris and Ludhiana. Please pay attention to the safety demonstration because things are going to get real weird, real fast. Anmol Malik says, "I wanted to write a movie in a book! And about that awful feeling when one feels constantly denied of things they want and deserve. Iced with a thick layer of heartwarming happiness, this story touches upon poignant themes. Based on a true event, with this title I hope to make you travel through London, Paris and Ludhiana- all from the comfort of your chair!"

Swati Daftuar, Senior Commissioning editor says, "Anmol's new book is really the sweetest kind of escape - endearing characters you can't help rooting for, a well crafted plot that moves at just the right pace, and a charming style that feels like the author is letting you in on a secret. I loved reading A Plane Story, and I'm so thrilled to see it going out into the world so that it can make many more readers smile." About the Author

Anmol Malik studied Creative Writing from the University of Warwick, England. After working at Leo Burnett and UTV-Disney, she went on to lead the Script Department at Yash Raj Films. Author, singer and songwriter, she's really just a girl doing the best she can. She lives in a darling snowy mansion with her three favourite pens and a fully stocked tea and biscuit pantry in Herhead. Her first book, Three Impossible Wishes, was published in 2020. You can follow her partly fictitious life on Instagram: @audreypiano and @anmolmalik5 This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

