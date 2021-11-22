Vertiv announces winners of annual EMEA Channel Awards

Vertiv (https://bit.ly/3l0uPF0) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has announced the winners of its annual Vertiv EMEA Channel Awards, recognising the outstanding contribution of its partners across seven categories.

The winners of the 2021 Vertiv EMEA Channel Awards are:

EMEA Outstanding Vertiv Project of the Year Award: TechExpress, Ghana

EMEA Most Innovative Marketing Campaign of the Year Award: RRC, Russia

EMEA Vertiv Brand Ambassador of the Year Award: Veljko Ostojić, Product Manager, Ingram Micro Serbia

EMEA Rising Star Reseller Award: Netsite, Turkey

EMEA Reseller of the Year Award: Ricca IT, Italy

EMEA Rising Star Distributor Award: Hiperdist, Middle East & Africa

EMEA Distributor of the Year Award: Ingram Micro, Germany

The awards, which were announced on Wednesday 17th November, saw many new and existing Vertiv partners across the EMEA region tune-in virtually for the Annual Channel Summit and Awards. The day also featured panel discussions and a range of keynote sessions, with guest speakers from Dell Technologies, Canalys, CRN, and Canva, discussing the latest industry trends set to define the channel in 2022 and beyond.

"It's brilliant that we get a chance to recognise our amazing channel partners and the work taking place across the EMEA region. From outstanding projects to innovative marketing; brand ambassadorship to shining examples of reselling; the awards are an important moment of celebration", said Karsten Winther, vice president of sales for Vertiv in EMEA.

"Our channel partner programme has increased in strength since its inception and our partner base is continuously growing", added Giordano Albertazzi, Vertiv president, EMEA. "I would like to warmly congratulate this year's winners for their impressive work, and to thank all our channel partners for their ongoing collaboration in driving business growth."

(With Inputs from APO)