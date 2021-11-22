Truecaller crosses 300 mn active users milestone globally

Caller identification app Truecaller on Monday said it has crossed the milestone of 300 million monthly users with India accounting for almost three-fourth of the user base. ''Just over a year ago, we were 250 million strong, which means 50 million new users have adopted Truecaller globally since October 2020 in order to build their safety net,'' a statement said.

India continues to be the largest market with over 220 million active users, it added.

Launched over 11 years ago, the Truecaller app is available across the globe supporting multiple languages. Apart from the core features of call identification and spam blocking, Truecaller has launched features like Smart SMS, Inbox Cleaner, Full-Screen Caller ID, Group Voice Calling, and others for an enriching user experience.

The company has also undertaken a number of initiatives to offer information related to COVID-19 designated hospitals, test centres and even identifying scammers to save people from dealing with difficult situations. "We started small but always had big ambitions for Truecaller. To reach 300 million active users is a milestone for all of us who have worked hard to make Truecaller the fantastic platform that it is today. Over the past decade, we have worked hard to make Truecaller the vital service that is used by so many,'' Truecaller CEO and co-founder Alan Mamedi said.

Truecaller has a clear strategy to continue growing its company by developing the product to enhance the user experience and thereby, welcome even more users in the future, he added.

