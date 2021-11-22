Daramic doubles production capacity at manufacturing plant in Gujarat

Global leading manufacturer, and supplier of lead-acid battery separators, Daramic on Monday said it has doubled production capacity at its manufacturing plant at Dahej in Gujarat.

The plant has expanded from two to four production lines in four years due to the growing demand from India and neighboring markets, the company said in a statement.

The expansion to four production lines will significantly increase output, enabling the company to meet the full demand of Indian customers locally, while helping customers smooth out global supply chain challenges that they are currently facing, said Daramic, which is a part of Japan's Asahi Kasei Group firm.

With this Daramic's production capacity is now more than 80 million equivalent square metres per year with a mix of auto and industrial separator production from the four lines at Gujarat.

Commenting on the development, Daramic President Chad Schuchmann said, ''The new production lines enable us to further strengthen our offerings, keep pace with anticipated market demand, and support the growth of the lead-acid battery industry that is set to grow substantially in the coming years.'' As the global leader in the lead-acid separator industry, Daramic is committed to providing innovative battery separator solutions to meet the evolving needs of the country. The expanded capacity at the Dahej plant will be leveraged to enhance output and market presence in India, Schuchmann said.

''With the current tightening of the global supply chain, Daramic is positioned to meet the demand of all major customers in India, with the ability to export to adjoining geographies if needed,'' he said adding the company's Dahej plant is equipped to develop separators for batteries that meet modern requirements and create separator solutions that drive innovative market opportunities.

Besides the plant which was set up in 2017, the company also has an R&D center at Dahej besides a finishing plant in Himachal Pradesh. Globally, it has manufacturing facilities in the US, France, Germany, China, and Thailand.

