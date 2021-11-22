Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures rise as COVID-sensitive sectors recover

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as energy and bank stocks recovered slightly from last week's losses, although anticipation of several economic readings this week kept gains in check. Nasdaq futures hit a record high as demand for technology stocks remained strong.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 17:21 IST
US STOCKS-Futures rise as COVID-sensitive sectors recover

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as energy and bank stocks recovered slightly from last week's losses, although anticipation of several economic readings this week kept gains in check.

Nasdaq futures hit a record high as demand for technology stocks remained strong. Heavyweights, including most FAANG majors, rose in premarket trade. Tech had largely outperformed other sectors last week, helping the Nasdaq to close over the 16,000 level for the first time as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in Europe drove up safe-haven demand.

Bank stocks were set to recover from steep losses last week, when safe-haven demand sent Treasury yields down sharply. Yields were steady on Monday. Travel and energy stocks, which were among the worst performers last week, also marked small gains before the open.

Still, gains in most sectors were constrained as investors awaited a slew of economic readings this week, including IHS business activity readings, personal consumption expenditure, and minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting. Along with an eye on the Fed's plans for tightening policy, investors are also watching for an announcement from President Joe Biden on his pick for the next Fed chair.

Investors expect current chair Jerome Powell to stay on for another term, although Fed Governor Lael Brainard is also seen as a candidate for the position. At 6:29 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 154 points, or 0.43%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 17.5 points, or 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 56.75 points, or 0.34%.

Wall Street indexes had hit record highs this month as a strong third-quarter earnings season showed that most corporate profits were yet to be dented by rising inflation and supply chain issues. Among other premarket movers, Tesla Inc gained 2.8% after Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted that Model S Plaid will "probably" be coming to China around March.

Activision Blizzard slipped 1.1% after a media report that the video game publisher's top boss, Bobby Kotick, would consider leaving if he cannot quickly fix culture problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021