UK considering airport slots reform, minister says

Reforming Britain's airport slots system used by airlines remains a priority for the government and it will feature in its new aviation strategy, minister Robert Courts said on Monday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-11-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 17:22 IST
Reforming Britain's airport slots system used by airlines remains a priority for the government and it will feature in its new aviation strategy, minister Robert Courts said on Monday. Under normal rules, airlines must use 80% of their take-off and landing rights at busy airports or cede slots to competitors but the so-called "use it or lose it" rule was waived early in the pandemic when the crisis grounded most flights.

"Slots reform remains a priority for the government," aviation minister Courts told an Airlines UK conference. "We are carefully considering the role of the slot system as part of our future aviation strategy."

