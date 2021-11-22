Left Menu

11 tourists injured in highway accident in J-K

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 22-11-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 17:25 IST
11 tourists injured in highway accident in J-K
Eleven tourists were injured on Monday when a private passenger vehicle overturned on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, police said.

The tourists from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh were returning from Kashmir when the driver of their vehicle lost control due to a tyre burst on reaching Ramsu in Ramban district, they said.

The vehicle turned upside down, resulting in injuries to the tourists. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, the police said.

Their condition was stated to be stable, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

