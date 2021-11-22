Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine shows long-term efficacy in trial in adolescents

Pfizer Inc said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine showed 100% long-term efficacy in a late-stage study conducted among adolescents aged 12 to 15 years.

Data, measured seven days through over four months after the second dose, will support planned submissions for full regulatory approval of the vaccine in this age group in the U.S. and worldwide, the company said.

