On Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, Amazon India Announces Four New Collaborations to Empower Women Entrepreneurs Across India

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • Amazon India has joined hands with Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS), Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM), Chhattisgarh State Forest Department (CG Forest) and Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) • The collaborations are aligned with Amazon’s commitment to digitize 1 crore MSMEs, enable $10 billion in e-commerce exports and create 20 lakh jobs by 2025 • Amazon.in launched a special WED storefront with a selection of products made available by women-owned businesses. The WED storefront will help customers discover and purchase from close to 98,000 unique products including selections like handicraft, handloom, fashion accessories, grocery and more.

On Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, Amazon India announced collaboration with four Government entities including – Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM), Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS), Chhattisgarh State Forest Department (CG Forest) and Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS) as part of its pioneering program- Amazon Saheli, to accelerate the growth of women entrepreneurs across the country. Through this, Amazon and the government bodies will come together to launch assist and empower lakhs of women entrepreneurs associated with them from the four states to register their business online with www.amazon.in and access a wider market base.

As part of the collaboration, the Amazon Saheli program offer extensive training and skill development workshops for its participants to help women entrepreneurs associated with them to understand the nuances of online selling and develop skills & capabilities necessary to grow their business on Amazon.in. These training workshops comprise sessions on the listing of products, imaging & cataloguing, packaging & shipping, inventory & account management, and customer servicing and offer exclusive benefits including assisted onboarding and mentorship programs at no additional cost to the participants of the Saheli program. Amazon.in looks to bring in regional selection and unique products across categories like grocery, home and fashion accessories offered for sale by women entrepreneurs from across Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Assam to millions of Amazon customers across the country.

Sumit Sahay, Director, Seller Partner Services, Amazon India said, “In line with our commitment to digitize 1 Crore MSMEs by 2025, we are proud to announce that we are collaborating with leading government bodies including UPSRLM in Uttar Pradesh, ARIAS in Assam, CG Forest in Chhattisgarh and JSLPS in Jharkhand to directly impact and empower lakhs of women entrepreneurs across the four states. We want to enable and empower women entrepreneurs who nurture the dream of starting something of their own and help them unleash their true potential by providing a comprehensive suite of marketplace services and continued support. Through these collaborations, we seek to transform the lives of women sellers by helping them kickstart their e-commerce journey.” On the occasion of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, Amazon.in launched a special WED storefront with a selection of products made available by women-owned businesses. The WED storefront will help customers discover and purchase from close to 98,000 unique products including selections like handicraft, handloom, fashion accessories, grocery and more. Along with products, the storefront also showcases inspiring stories of self-made women entrepreneurs & their journeys to success. To mark the launch of storefront, Amazon Saheli hosted a panel of key dignitaries from organizations like National Urban Livelihood Mission & Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society where they discussed collaborations & synergies towards empowering women micro & nano-entrepreneurs by providing market access & linkage for locally produced products. Smt. Anupriya Patel, Hon’ble Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, Smt. Manjushree N, Mission Director, National Livelihood Mission, Department of Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, Mr. Niraj Kumar, Director- DAY-NULM, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India, and Mr. Bishnu Chandra Parida, COO, Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society, Government of Jharkhand participated in the launch event.

“As Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, India is transitioning from women’s development to ‘women-led development. It is heartening to see girls and women rise up to positions of leadership and drive change. As it has been said many times before, when you empower a woman you empower a nation. It is with this vision that the Government of India has launched several initiatives to educate women as well as create an enabling eco-system for women’s empowerment. The government launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana for financial inclusion of women, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana for skill development, and the Support to Training and Employment Programme (STEP) to provide training to foster employability for women. It is heartening to see Amazon’s efforts to enable women entrepreneurs to embrace digital commerce and support women-led small businesses and women entrepreneurs, in breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and improve their positioning in domestic and international markets,” said Smt. Anupriya Patel, Hon’ble Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

In order to promote the growth of women entrepreneurs and women owned businesses in India, Amazon India launched Amazon Saheli in 2017 which is a program to enable women entrepreneurs to become successful sellers on Amazon.in. Today, Amazon Saheli works with over 50 partners such as National Urban Livelihood Mission, Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS), Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS), etc. with a reach of over 10,00,000 women entrepreneurs. Currently, the Saheli program includes women entrepreneurs include independent solopreneurs, social entrepreneurs, craftswomen, women-led startups, housewives, etc. and the Amazon Saheli store carries thousands of products across categories such as apparel, home & kitchen, jewellery, groceries etc. The Amazon Saheli program offers extensive training and skill development workshops for its partners to help women entrepreneurs understand the nuances of online selling and develop skills & capabilities necessary to grow their business on Amazon.in. The training workshops consist of sessions on listing of products, imaging & cataloguing, packaging & shipping, inventory & account management and customer servicing. The workshops are free of cost and offer exclusive benefits including assisted onboarding and mentorship programs.

