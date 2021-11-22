Left Menu

Pakistan to ensure legislation for central bank's autonomy agreed with IMF - finance adviser

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 22-11-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 18:10 IST
Pakistan to ensure legislation for central bank's autonomy agreed with IMF - finance adviser
Pakistan will ensure legislation is passed on central bank autonomy as agreed with the International Monetary Fund (INF), Finance Adviser Shuakt Tarin said on Monday.

"We believe in it. God willing, we will get it passed," he said.

