Angel One targets new-age clients with the Smart Sauda 2.0 campaign, encourages them to use very smart solutions for their investing needs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fintech platform Angel One Limited (previously known as Angel Broking Limited) has launched its new campaign Smart Sauda 2.0 to encourage the new-age investors to hop on the capital market bandwagon by using its very smart solutions. The campaign is driven across social media platforms, OTTs, business channels, display platforms, audio streaming platforms, etc. As part of the campaign, Angel One has launched three TVCs targeting the new-age investors in tier 2, tier 3 and beyond cities. The TVCs show three youngsters making smart decisions in their lives by getting the first job, buying a bike and opening a dance studio. GenZ and millennials are always seeking smarter ways of doing things, ranging from having a side hustle to following their passion. Hence, the TVCs further highlight how smart people can benefit from 'very smart' propositions of Angel One for their investment needs. The Fintech platform's smart options like Quick Account Opening & Smart Recommendations with ARQ Prime fit the needs of new-age investors. The TVCs underline that Angel One empowers the smart new-age investor with 'very smart' solutions for their investing needs. Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One Ltd, said, "At Angel One, we aim to help the new-age investors in their investment journey with our advanced solutions backed by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Our new campaign celebrates the new Indian investor, who is aware of what is good for them. They know about technology and deploy it to fulfil a wide range of tasks. Our campaign 'Smart Sauda 2.0' familiarizes these smart investors with investment solutions that can help them manage their money very smartly."

Narayan Gangadhar, Chief Executive Officer, Angel One Ltd, said, "With the launch of Smart Sauda 2.0, we want to highlight how smart investors can achieve their financial goals by starting their investment journey with Angel One. Our smart recommendations through ARQ Prime and other digital tools like Smart Money will help the new-age investors make informed investment decisions. Similarly, our zero brokerage fee promotes investments in stocks as a preferred avenue for long-term growth." Apart from the benefits of quick account opening and iTrade Prime Plan like zero charges for equity delivery and Rs 20/order for Intraday, Futures & Options, and Currency & Commodity, Angel One offers tech-based smart platforms across the web and mobile for easy investment across asset classes. Like its SmartAPI platform is available for all clients, startups & partners to directly integrate their strategies, websites, apps and various platforms with Angel One's trading systems. The Fintech company believes in continuous innovation to meet the client needs.

