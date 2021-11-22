India Book of Records Shows Constant Zeal Amongst People

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) India Book of Records has been the forerunner of bringing you all kinds of feats and achievements performed by the talented citizens of our nation since close to two decades. Team IBR has an illustrious team of Chief Editors from record books of seven nations Vietnam, Malaysia, USA, Nepal, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Thailand as its board members. This not just lends weightage to the already proclaimed group but also gives impetus to the talented to come back to IBR again and again. This month, the following talents proved their grit with the support of India Book of Records. Youngest to perform two activities simultaneous The record for being the youngest to perform two activities simultaneously was set by Eklavya Mittal (born on December 14, 2014) of North West Delhi, Delhi. He recited the names of all 48 Asian countries along with their respective capitals by identifying their flags, while performing hula hoops in 2 minutes, at the age of 6 years, and 9 months, as confirmed on September 26, 2021. Mehandi art shines differently as per the occasion Shobhadevi S. (born on July 18, 1980) of Bijapur, Karnataka, is appreciated for being a versatile mehndi artist. She makes different patterns like baby shower, bridal, festive, Mandala art, floral mehndi, body art and tattoo art from mehndi. She also makes portraits from mehndi, as confirmed on September 13, 2021. Maximum videos on financial literacy uploaded by a teen The record for uploading the maximum number of videos on financial literacy was set by KhanakHajela (born on July 30, 2007) of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. She shared 74 financial awareness videos on her YouTube channel from April 26, 2020 to September 17, 2021 on topics including NEFT, currency of India, Repo Rate, Economic package on COVID, Digital India and Banking Operations at the age of 14 years, 1 month and 18 days, as confirmed on October 1, 2021. Toddler surprises and inspires all Riva Kiran Attimarad (born on January 3, 2019), of Belagavi, Karnataka, is appreciated for reciting the English alphabet with corresponding words; counting from 1-10; identifying 20 body parts, 11 vegetables, 20 fruits, 10 birds, 18 vehicles, 10 objects, 11 colours, 10 farm and 13 wild animals; singing sargam; matching objects; climbing and imitating sounds of 10 animals, at the age of 2 years and 8 months, as confirmed on September 7, 2021. Longest duration to hold abdominal plank position by a child The record for holding the abdominal plank position for the longest duration was set by Basil NP (born on February 1, 2011) of Bengaluru, Karnataka. He held the pose for 2 hours, 34 minutes and 40 seconds, at Ezone Lagoon Resort, Kundalahalli, Bengaluru on October 31, 2021. Maximum distance race walked in 24 hours RenuKadian (born on December 24, 1982) of Haryana, India, set a record for the maximum distance race walked in 24 hours. She has covered 150km distance in racewalking starting at 4pm, on October 20, 2021 and ended at 4pm, on October 21, 2021 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram, Haryana. Maximum opposite direction rotations of both arms in one minute The record for performing the maximum number of opposite direction rotations of both arms in one minute was set by Subramania Prasath N. E. (born on June 16, 1984) of Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. He performed 119 right full arm rotations (anti -clockwise) and 118 left full arm rotations (clockwise), as confirmed on January 27, 2021. Maximum airline logos identified in one minute The record for identifying the maximum number of logos of airlines in one minute was set by ShreyaanBivin (born on June 6, 2014) of Kollam, Kerala. He identified 112 airlines by their logos in one minute, at the age of 7 years, 4 months and 6 days, as confirmed on October 12, 2021. Maximum Rubik’s cubes solved by a child The record for solving the maximum number of Rubik’s cubes was set by Shiv Parimal Kumar Patel (born on January 5, 2014) of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He solved 27 different types of Rubik’s cubes including Snake cube, Ball cube, Pyraminx and Skewb in just 22 minutes, at the age of 7 years, 9 months and 24 days, as confirmed on October 13, 2021. Maximum refractive eye surgeries in a single day by an ophthalmologist The record for performing the maximum number of refractive eye surgeries in a single day was set by Dr Ramya S. (born on October 23, 1981) of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. She performed 150 refractive eye surgeries of 75 people, using the SMILE procedure, on October 13, 2021 in Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, as confirmed on October 16, 2021. Keep working on your talents and inspire the world! Image: Fresh Talents of India Book of Records PWR PWR

