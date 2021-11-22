Left Menu

EU says decision on J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster dose 'within weeks'

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 18:44 IST
The European Union's drug regulator said on Monday it was evaluating data on booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson and a decision could come "within weeks" under a speedy review.

The application is for use of a booster dose of the vaccine, COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen, to be given at least two months after the first dose to people aged 18 years and older, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/ema-evaluating-data-booster-dose-covid-19-vaccine-janssen.

