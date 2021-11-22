Left Menu

Exports rise 18.8 pc to USD 20 bn so far in Nov

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 19:22 IST
Exports rise 18.8 pc to USD 20 bn so far in Nov
  • India

The country's exports rose 18.8 per cent to USD 20.01 billion during the three week period of this month (November 1-21), due to healthy growth in sectors such as petroleum products, engineering goods, chemicals and gems and jewellery, according to the preliminary data of the commerce ministry.

Imports during the period increased 45.34 per cent to USD 35.11 billion as against USD 24.15 billion during the corresponding period last year, the data showed.

The exports are growing at a healthy rate and are expected to cross USD 400 billion by the end of the current fiscal.

In October, the outbound shipments jumped 43 per cent to USD 35.65 billion, while the trade deficit widened to USD 19.73 billion during the month.

Export sectors that are recording positive growth continuously include petroleum, coffee, engineering goods, cotton yarn/fabrics/made-ups, gems and jewellery, chemicals plastic and linoleum and marine products.

Cumulatively exports during April-October 2021 stood at USD 233.54 billion, which is an increase of 55.13 per cent compared to the same period last year. During the same period, imports rose 78.16 per cent to USD 331.39 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 97.85 billion.

