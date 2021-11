US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains as Biden taps Powell for second terms as Fed chair

U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Monday after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the bank for a second term, keeping the status quo as the central bank plans to wind down pandemic-era stimulus.

At 09:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 175 points, or 0.49%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 21 points, or 0.45% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 80 points, or 0.48%.

