RTO inspector killed in mishap, CM grants Rs 50-lakh solatium

Chennai, Nov 22 (PTI): A motor vehicles inspector, engaged in checks on a highway in Tamil Nadu, was killed on Monday after being hit by an unidentified vehicle, the government said.

Condoling the death and conveying sympathies to the bereaved family, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 50 lakh from the CM's Public Relief Fund for the kin of the deceased, an official press release here said. Na Kanakaraj, attached to the Karur Regional Transport Office, was checking vehicles on the Karur-Tiruchirappalli four-lane highway this morning when the vehicle fatally knocked him down.

