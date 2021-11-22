Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs after Powell nomination

Updated: 22-11-2021 20:11 IST
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Monday after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the bank for a second term, keeping the status quo as the central bank plans to wind down pandemic-era stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.43 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 35,631.41.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.04 points, or 0.30%, at 4,712.00, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 63.49 points, or 0.40%, to 16,120.92 at the opening bell.

