Trentar acquires 75 pc stake in Bengaluru-based UAV maker TM Aerospace for undisclosed amount

Drone technology platform Trentar on Monday said it has acquired a 75 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based UAV maker TM Aerospace for an undisclosed amount.

The two partners will focus on commercialising high-quality and speciality UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) for both commercial and defence segments, not only in India but globally, Trentar said in a statement.

The deal is part of the Rs 100-crore investment planned in three years, which includes designing and manufacturing specialised drones for defence and civil purposes along with indigenously built sub-systems.

Recently, Trentar had acquired Trishula, which provides a complete UAV propulsion system designed, developed and fully Made in India, and leading drone-based services and platform firm Garuda UAV.

This acquisition by Trentar Group along with others will help make India independent and self-sufficient in the complete UAV ecosystem.

''This acquisition is in continuation of Trentar's foray into the new-age industries. Apart from the UAV subsystems domain, we are committed to growing the UAV design, build, delivery space also, to create a leadership position for both India and Trentar in the immediate future.

''Trentar will provide the necessary tailwind to TM Aerospace to be one of the leading UAV manufacturers, globally,'' Trentar Chairman Sudhir Menon said.

According to the statement, TM Aerospace will shortly launch multiple variants of their fixed-wing Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) to suit civil, defence and high-altitude usage.

Their high kinetic energy precision-guided munition system, slated to be launched in 2022, will prove to be a game-changer in the electronic warfare space, it said.

''Completely Indigenous, world-class UAV ecosystem is the vision we have for Trentar. Acquisition of TMA will help India have world-class UAV systems completely designed, manufactured and supported in India.

''The High Kinetic Energy Munition Systems and Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) are part of our commitment to make India a leading player in these speciality and new-age segments,'' said Trentar founder Subodh Menon.

He added that apart from these developments, the company has many more interventions planned in the pipeline to consolidate this vision.

''This acquisition will transform TMA into a global leader in the design to delivery space of speciality and high-precision UAVs,'' he added.

The statement said TMA also recently committed to the domestic defence sector to manufacture and launch their own MALE UAVs.

It added that this will not only help strengthen the defence forces but will also help India save significantly on foreign exchange, which is spent on lease/acquiring them, thereby realising the Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission of the government.

''Since inception, TMA has been continuously innovating and has been successful in creating three major UAV platforms. We are pretty confident that this acquisition will help us quickly launch these platforms, globally.

''We are sure that our high kinetic energy platform ecosystem will give India an edge over its neighbours,'' said Mohsin Pasha, founder of TM Aerospace.

Design to delivery is TMA's strength and it would like to utilise this strength to continuously keep working on its innovations, Pasha said.

He added that ''we already have a road map set for development in the next five years''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)