Mexico says preliminary FDI figures up 5.7% through September
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-11-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 21:25 IST
Mexico's economy ministry said on Monday preliminary data showed foreign direct investment (FDI) during the January to September period was up 5.7% from the preliminary figure over same period last year.
Mexico registered over $24.8 billion in FDI in the first nine months of this year, the ministry said in a statement.
