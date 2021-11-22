Mexico says preliminary FDI figures up 5.7% through September

Mexico's economy ministry said on Monday preliminary data showed foreign direct investment (FDI) during the January to September period was up 5.7% from the preliminary figure over same period last year.

Mexico registered over $24.8 billion in FDI in the first nine months of this year, the ministry said in a statement.

