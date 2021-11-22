Possible to have lower liquidity while continuing with accommodative stance: MPC member

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) should not continue with unconventional measures now, and it is possible to have lower liquidity levels while continuing with the growth-enhancing accommodative stance, a senior RBI official witting on the rate-setting panel said on Monday.

As the growth normalises, it ''makes policy sense'' to lower the liquidity levels to some extent, the RBI's Executive Director Mridul Saggar said, adding that the negative real interest rates are impacting the retired people.

There is heightened interest over when the RBI and the MPC start reversing the unconventional policy measures taken immediately after the onset of the pandemic to help the economy. For the last few policy reviews, the MPC has voted for a status quo on rates but at the last meeting, spelled out its desire to lower the excess liquidity in the system and took some measures which set off speculation of when does the central bank start the process of normalisation.

''At this juncture, I think it is not the job of the MPC to continue these extraordinary, unconventional measures. We need to, sort of, calibrate this. And, lower liquidity levels within the accommodative stance are possible,'' Saggar said speaking at a conference organised by the NSE late in the evening.

''As growth normalises, it is definitely...it makes policy sense to sort of reduce the liquidity levels to some extent.

''That is what would also ensure that the monetary policy can be more effective should inflation come back in some form given what we have seen in the global scenario,'' Saggar added.

The RBI pumped Rs 13.6 trillion of excess liquidity since March 2020 through its various measures which equals 6.3 per cent of GDP, Saggar said.

He stressed that it did not go all out in pumping funds like Brazil. ''Going all out would have led to concerns on financial stability.'' Speaking at the same seminar, Ashima Goyal, who also sits on the MPC as an external member, said liquidity should stay in surplus but there should be some reversal in the excessively high surplus that it is right now.

Saggar said inflation is unlikely to breach the 6 per cent tolerance band set by the government for the RBI as part of the inflation-targeting framework, even though there has been some firming in the last two data points.

''If the recovery sets in, then obviously, we need to be data-dependent and see if we can move inflation back towards the target.

''But, at the same time, it is important to nurse the recovery and see that the recoveries go through and at least we normalise to the pre-pandemic level and possibly close the output gaps,'' Saggar said.

Saggar said that given the extraordinary times, the RBI did take some unconventional measures which included giving clarity to the financial markets on what exactly to expect going forward. However, he seemed to suggest that the same cannot continue going forward even though the RBI will be keen to be non-disruptive.

''We have this commitment to make the process non-disruptive. We will do everything under the sun to make it non-disruptive. But, it should not be that financial markets understand as if these policies are here to stay endemically,'' he said.

Goyal, an academic, said the consumers, especially the retired people, have suffered due to the negative rates of returns they earn amid the interest rates going southwards and inflation rising up. ''In India, a large amount of savings are kept in deposits. And, it is good that more and more people are going to the (equity) markets because real rates are so low. That is healthy diversification. But still, people are very dependent on deposits,'' she said.

At the event, which also had participation from the IMF officials, Goyal said the financial sector in the country is diverse and one cannot make policy prescriptions that work in a mature market like the US and there is a need for the special schemes to be introduced in a market like India where there is not enough of financial literacy.

IMF officials said there needs to be a clearly communicated medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy, which will facilitate private investments. They recommended that the RBI continues with the accommodative monetary policy stance but expressed reservations about India continuing with accumulating forex reserves.

Saggar said the forex reserves have to meet certain liquidity criteria and ought to be in assets that are liquid, and made it clear that making returns is not the driving force for reserves.

