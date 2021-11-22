Effective implementation of govt policies among top priorities: Rajasthan ministers

After allotment of portfolios, ministers of the new expanded Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan on Monday said fulfilling the promises made in the election manifesto and ensuring effective implementation of policies and programmes will be among their top priorities.

Twelve new ministers were inducted and three ministers of state were elevated to the cabinet rank. The 15 ministers were sworn in on Sunday for the expanded Gehlot cabinet, fulfilling a key demand of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot whose rebellion last year shook the state’s Congress government.

Following the expansion, the council of ministers in the state has 19 cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state. The Rajasthan cabinet can have a maximum of 30 ministers, including the chief minister. ''The state government has fulfilled many of the promises made in the election manifesto. The remaining promises will be fulfilled in the next two years. This will be my top priority,'' Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Bhajan Lal Jatav told reporters.

Jatav is among the three ministers who were elevated from minister of state to cabinet rank on Sunday.

Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Mahesh Joshi said, ''It is an important responsibility which has been given to me by the party high command and chief minister.'' Making drinking water available to people is a responsibility, especially in the context of Rajasthan, said Joshi, who is among the 12 new ministers.

Minister of State for Higher Education Rajendra Yadav said that deficiencies, if any, left in the higher education sector will be removed and the level of higher education will be improved. Yadav was part of the old Gehlot cabinet and was given the higher education portfolio in the rejig.

Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, inducted as cabinet minister and allotted water resources, said that managing water resources in the state is a major responsibility and he will put all efforts to utilise the Centre and state grants for developmental works. ''We will see how people of the state get maximum benefit from the available water resources,'' he said.

Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, one of the old cabinet ministers who this time got the portfolio of food and civil supplies, said he will get more opportunity to serve the people through this ministry and will work towards executing the agenda of the manifesto. ''This is a major department and is directly connected with the people and the poor. I have done my best as road and transport department minister and will continue to work better so that benefits of government schemes reach people,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)