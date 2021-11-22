Business briefs 2

SAVE Solutions, a rural financial inclusion services group, on Monday said it has raised Rs 60 crore from existing investors Incofin and Maj Invest.

The amount will be used for scaling up its two fully-owned subsidiaries operating in the micro MSME and Grameen microfinance segment, according to a statement.

''We are a pioneer in providing financial products via kiosk banking across India. With this investment, we will further deepen our efforts in introducing innovative financial products across rural India. In the next five years, our goal is to serve five crore customers,'' SAVE Solutions MD and CEO Ajeet Kumar Singh said.

Singh added that SAVE's plan to do so comprises covering a variety of financial services through the Kiosk Banking Channel and making SAVE Solutions a one-stop-shop for all financial needs.

* * * CleverTap names former Freshworks CRO Sidharth Malik as Global CEO * CleverTap on Monday said it has expanded its core leadership with the appointment of Sidharth Malik as its global CEO.

CleverTap co-founder and founding CEO Sunil Thomas will assume the role of Executive Chairman, according to a statement. He will focus on scaling innovation and strategic direction for CleverTap, while Malik will help provide leadership for organisation-building and day-to-day business execution, it added.

Formerly the chief revenue officer at Freshworks, Malik's appointment marks a new chapter in CleverTap's own success journey, the statement said.

Under the leadership of Thomas, the company has penetrated new markets and achieved USD 45 million in annual recurring revenue in less than six years of monetisation, with a 235 per cent compounded average growth rate. * * * Plum appoints Abhishek Agrawal as chief business officer * Plum, a homegrown clean beauty brand, on Monday said it has appointed Abhishek Agrawal as its chief business officer (digital).

Agrawal brings strong channel understanding, business building skills and team leadership to Plum, according to a statement. He joins Plum with an experience of over 15 years across sales and marketing, category management and P&L, business planning, supply chain and network design, client and account management, it added.

In his last stint, he was leading the e-commerce vertical for ITC across foods, personal care and FMCG, covering 30 brands with over 1,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs).

''We're delighted to welcome Abhishek to Plum to lead our digital businesses, including our D2C (direct-to-consumer) vertical. Given the tremendously exciting growth path ahead, we look forward to leveraging Abhishek's expertise in business building and team leadership to build something we all can be proud of,'' Plum CEO and founder Shankar Prasad said.

