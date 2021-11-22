Left Menu

MSRTC stir: Less than 7,000 of 92k staffers attend work on Mon; Parab meets Pawar

There was also a discussion on what stand the government should take before this committee, Parab said.In the evening, a group of MSRTC employees, without wearing shirts, addressed a press conference in Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh and asked the Thackeray government to talk directly to a staff representative from each depot.An MSRTC spokesperson late Monday evening said it has terminated services of 626 daily wage workers and suspended 2.968 other regular employees.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 23:18 IST
MSRTC stir: Less than 7,000 of 92k staffers attend work on Mon; Parab meets Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

The strike by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation staffers demanding merger of the undertaking with the state government continued for the 26th day on Monday, with only a paltry 6,943 of 92,266 employees attending work.

The 6,943 employees comprised 4775 administrative staffers, 1725 workshop workers and 163 conductors, an official said.

The stir started on October 28 but intensified on November 9 when all 250 depots of MSRTC stopped operations.

In the afternoon, state transport minister Anil Parab met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and had a detailed discussion on the strike.

Parab told reporters Pawar wanted to understand the situation arising out of the strike.

''Due to the stir, schoolchildren and people from the rural areas are suffering. I also discussed the merger issue with Pawar as well as various options to find a way out. The merger issue is before the committee of the High Court. There was also a discussion on what stand the government should take before this committee,'' Parab said.

In the evening, a group of MSRTC employees, without wearing shirts, addressed a press conference in Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh and asked the Thackeray government to talk directly to a staff representative from each depot.

An MSRTC spokesperson late Monday evening said it has terminated services of 626 daily wage workers and suspended 2.968 other regular employees. He said MSRTC operated 197 buses on various routes in the state till 8 pm. A merger of MSRTC with the state government will give staffers better salaries and greater job security, though government representatives have routinely said they can discuss all issues with the striking workers except merger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021