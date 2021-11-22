MSRTC stir: Less than 7,000 of 92k staffers attend work on Mon; Parab meets Pawar

The strike by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation staffers demanding merger of the undertaking with the state government continued for the 26th day on Monday, with only a paltry 6,943 of 92,266 employees attending work.

The 6,943 employees comprised 4775 administrative staffers, 1725 workshop workers and 163 conductors, an official said.

The stir started on October 28 but intensified on November 9 when all 250 depots of MSRTC stopped operations.

In the afternoon, state transport minister Anil Parab met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and had a detailed discussion on the strike.

Parab told reporters Pawar wanted to understand the situation arising out of the strike.

''Due to the stir, schoolchildren and people from the rural areas are suffering. I also discussed the merger issue with Pawar as well as various options to find a way out. The merger issue is before the committee of the High Court. There was also a discussion on what stand the government should take before this committee,'' Parab said.

In the evening, a group of MSRTC employees, without wearing shirts, addressed a press conference in Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh and asked the Thackeray government to talk directly to a staff representative from each depot.

An MSRTC spokesperson late Monday evening said it has terminated services of 626 daily wage workers and suspended 2.968 other regular employees. He said MSRTC operated 197 buses on various routes in the state till 8 pm. A merger of MSRTC with the state government will give staffers better salaries and greater job security, though government representatives have routinely said they can discuss all issues with the striking workers except merger.

