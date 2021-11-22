Left Menu

Metro operations suspended briefly to save injured bird

Metro operations at the Kalindi Kunj station were suspended briefly to rescue an injured brown-headed gull lying on the tracks, a wildlife NGO which saved the bird said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 23:26 IST
Metro operations at the Kalindi Kunj station were suspended briefly to rescue an injured brown-headed gull lying on the tracks, a wildlife NGO which saved the bird said on Monday. The station controller spotted the injured gull struggling on the Metro tracks and immediately contacted Wildlife SOS on their 24-hour helpline, the NGO said.

A member from the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit immediately reached the location and the Metro functioning was ''ceased temporarily'' to rescue the bird, which is undergoing treatment at the NGO's transit facility. Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO and co-founder of Wildlife SOS, said, ''Kalindi Kunj is close to the Yamuna banks and thus attracts numerous bird species. The brown-headed gull is a local migratory species that moves towards the Yamuna during the winter months.'' PTI GVS RDK RDK

