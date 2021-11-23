Left Menu

Powell, Brainard nod to inflation threat in nomination remarks

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 00:24 IST
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Monday both noted the corrosive impact high inflation is having on the U.S. economy and American families in what may be a signal that controlling the rapid pace of price increases is now the central bank's top priority.

In brief remarks following Powell's nomination by President Joe Biden to a second term as head of the Fed and Brainard's nomination as the Fed's vice chair, each emphasized their awareness of how damaging inflation has become.

"We know that high inflation takes a toll on families, especially those less able to meet the higher costs of essentials, like food, housing and transportation," Powell said in comments alongside Biden and Brainard. "We will use our tools both to support the economy - a strong labor market - and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched." (Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by Chris Reese)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

