Air Canada agrees to $4.5 million settlement over delayed U.S. passenger refunds
- Country:
- United States
Air Canada has agreed to a $4.5 million settlement to resolve a U.S. government investigation into claims thousands of air passenger refunds were delayed, the Transportation Department said.
The proposed settlement, which still must be approved by an administrative law judge, would resolve the U.S. Transportation Department investigation into what it said were "extreme delays in providing refunds to thousands of consumers for flights to or from the United States that the carrier canceled or significantly changed."
Of the $4.5 million settlement, $2.5 million would be credited to Air Canada for refunding passengers and $2 million would be paid to the U.S. Treasury.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Air Canada
- U.S.
- United States
- U.S. Treasury
- Transportation Department
ALSO READ
Nicaragua's Ortega set to win election that U.S. blasts as 'pantomime'
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed, U.S. inflation test looms
Nicaragua's Ortega set to win election that U.S. blasts as 'pantomime'
China builds mockups of U.S. Navy ships in area used missile target practice
China builds mockups of U.S. Navy ships in area used for missile target practice