Air Canada agrees to $4.5 million settlement over delayed U.S. passenger refunds

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 00:44 IST
Air Canada has agreed to a $4.5 million settlement to resolve a U.S. government investigation into claims thousands of air passenger refunds were delayed, the Transportation Department said.

The proposed settlement, which still must be approved by an administrative law judge, would resolve the U.S. Transportation Department investigation into what it said were "extreme delays in providing refunds to thousands of consumers for flights to or from the United States that the carrier canceled or significantly changed."

Of the $4.5 million settlement, $2.5 million would be credited to Air Canada for refunding passengers and $2 million would be paid to the U.S. Treasury.

