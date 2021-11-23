IMF says board approved $699 mln payment to Ukraine after loan review
The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Monday approved disbursement of $699 million to Ukraine after completing its first review of the country's economic performance under an 18-month lending arrangement, the IMF said.
It said completion of the review brought total disbursements under Ukraine's current Stand-By Arrangement to about $2.8 billion.
The board also approved an extension of the financial arrangement to the end of June 2022, and a rephasing of program disbursements.
