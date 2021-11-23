Left Menu

IMF says board approved $699 mln payment to Ukraine after loan review

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2021 03:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 03:46 IST
The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Monday approved disbursement of $699 million to Ukraine after completing its first review of the country's economic performance under an 18-month lending arrangement, the IMF said.

It said completion of the review brought total disbursements under Ukraine's current Stand-By Arrangement to about $2.8 billion.

The board also approved an extension of the financial arrangement to the end of June 2022, and a rephasing of program disbursements.

