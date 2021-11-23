Algeria's economy is gradually recovering from COVID-19 and oil shocks in 2020 -IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday the Algeria economy is gradually recovering from COVID-19 and oil shocks in 2020, after its executive board concluded the Article IV consultations with the North African country.

"The economy is projected to recover in 2021 and 2022, but the outlook remains uncertain and challenging," it said in a statement.

