Left Menu

Air Canada agrees to $4.5 mln settlement over delayed U.S. passenger refunds

The proposed settlement, which still must be approved by an administrative law judge, would resolve the U.S. Transportation Department investigation into what it said were "extreme delays in providing refunds to thousands of consumers for flights to or from the United States that the carrier canceled or significantly changed". Of the $4.5 million settlement, $2.5 million would be credited to Air Canada for refunding passengers and $2 million would be paid to the U.S. Treasury.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2021 04:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 04:30 IST
Air Canada agrees to $4.5 mln settlement over delayed U.S. passenger refunds

Air Canada has agreed to a $4.5 million settlement to resolve a U.S. government investigation into claims thousands of air passenger refunds were delayed, the Transportation Department said. The proposed settlement, which still must be approved by an administrative law judge, would resolve the U.S. Transportation Department investigation into what it said were "extreme delays in providing refunds to thousands of consumers for flights to or from the United States that the carrier canceled or significantly changed".

Of the $4.5 million settlement, $2.5 million would be credited to Air Canada for refunding passengers and $2 million would be paid to the U.S. Treasury. Air Canada said it agreed to settle without any finding of wrongdoing "to avoid protracted litigation as Air Canada focuses, together with all stakeholders, on rebuilding following the pandemic."

Air Canada said it has provided C$730.4 million ($575 million) in refunds on flights to or from the United States significantly changed since March 2020 as well as more than C$10 million in goodwill payments to passengers not entitled to refunds under U.S. law. In June, the department said it was seeking a $25.5 million fine https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/us-seeks-255-million-fine-air-canada-over-delayed-refunds-2021-06-15 from Air Canada over the carrier's failure to provide timely refunds, alleging Air Canada continued its no-refund policy in violation of U.S. law for more than a year.

The U.S. Transportation Department said it plans to soon propose formal rules to codify its interpretation of requirements that airlines provide prompt refunds when carriers cancel or make a significant change, including when the ticket purchased is non-refundable. The rules will also "address additional protections for consumers who are unable to travel due to government restrictions." Air Canada said in June it has been refunding non-refundable tickets as part of the Canadian government's financial package.

The Transportation Department in June disclosed it was also "actively investigating the refund practices of other U.S. and foreign carriers flying to and from the United States", saying it would take "enforcement action" as appropriate. It reiterated those comments Monday. ($1 = 1.27 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021