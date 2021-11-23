Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Paul Dacre returns to Daily Mail https://on.ft.com/2ZhfGYu - UK energy group Bulb to enter special administration https://on.ft.com/3kWehy0

- FCA launches UK High Court action against former Globo executives https://on.ft.com/3xdKxS2 - NHS England shake-up brings training and technology into health service https://on.ft.com/3llX1mf

Overview - Paul Dacre, the veteran former editor of the Daily Mail, has been appointed editor-in-chief of the group's DMG Media business, extending his long association with the British newspaper publisher

- Britain's Bulb expects to appoint administrators shortly, it said on Monday, as it became the biggest UK energy supplier to be driven into financial difficulty by a surge in wholesale gas and electricity prices. - UK's Financial Conduct Authority launched a High Court legal action against mobile technology company Globo's founder and chief executive officer Costis Papadimitrakopoulos, and chief financial officer Dimitris Gryparis.

- UK government announced a shake-up of the NHS in England, merging education and training, and digital transformation, with the health service putting "workforce and technology at the heart of long-term planning". (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

