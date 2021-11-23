Left Menu

Equity benchmark indices open in red, Sensex down by 502 points

Equity indices opened in red on Tuesday with Sensex down by 502.92 points and Nifty down by 134.70 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-11-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 09:40 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Equity indices opened in red on Tuesday with Sensex down by 502.92 points and Nifty down by 134.70 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 502.92 points or 0.86 per cent at 57962.97 at 9.15 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17281.80 at 9.15 am, down by 134.70 points or 0.77 per cent. On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are metal and basic material, while realty and finance are trading low. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

