* Slovakia's PM Eduard Heger is intensively considering a possible three-week lockdown, after Austria became on Monday the first country in western Europe to reimpose a lockdown since vaccines were rolled out. AMERICAS * The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. * U.S. health officials are not currently recommending lockdowns or economic restrictions to curb rising COVID-19 cases, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 10:38 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With cases of the coronavirus soaring in Europe, U.S. authorities have warned against travel to a few countries while maintaining their strategy of focusing more on vaccinations back home ahead of the holiday season. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* French President Emmanuel Macron said violence in Guadeloupe over COVID-19 restrictions had created a "very explosive" situation, as a general strike entered a second week and many stores remained shuttered after nighttime looting. * French Prime Minister Jean Castex, fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, has tested positive and is isolating himself.

* Health Minister Roberto Speranza said it will be possible for Italians to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster five months after completing the first vaccination cycle. * The European Union's drug regulator said it was evaluating data on booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson and a decision could come "within weeks" under a speedy review.

* Britain will review its COVID-19 travel rules in January and is looking at reforming its airport slots system as part of a wider new aviation strategy, minister Robert Courts said. * Slovakia's PM Eduard Heger is intensively considering a possible three-week lockdown after Austria became on Monday the first country in western Europe to reimpose a lockdown since vaccines were rolled out.

AMERICAS * The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries.

* U.S. health officials are not currently recommending lockdowns or economic restrictions to curb rising COVID-19 cases, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. * The White House confirmed on Monday that more than 90% of the 3.5 million federal employees covered by a presidential COVID-19 vaccine mandate had received at least one dose ahead of a Monday deadline.

* Canada is ending its pandemic-era policy of turning back asylum-seekers trying to cross into the country between ports of entry, according to a revised policy document released on Sunday. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The resumption of India supplying COVID-19 vaccines to the global COVAX vaccine-sharing platform after eight months was delayed on Monday when Nepal requested a postponement, two sources told Reuters. * The IMF will audit $1.4 billion of additional funding it gave Pakistan in April 2020 to help the economy through the COVID-19 shock, the Pakistan government's finance adviser Shaukat Tarin said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * A Kenyan government directive that residents must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Dec. 21 to access services was welcomed by some businesses on Monday but criticized by others, who said low vaccination rates made it unrealistic.

* Israel began rolling out Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations for 5-to-11-year-olds on Monday. * The International Monetary Fund said the Algerian economy is gradually recovering from COVID-19 and oil shocks in 2020 after its executive board concluded the 2021 Article IV consultations with the North African country.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Pfizer said its vaccine provided strong long-term protection against the virus in a late-stage study conducted among adolescents aged 12 to 15 years.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asia stocks were mostly lower, tracking a retreat on Wall Street after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term, reinforcing expectations the U.S. will taper its stimulus soon.

