Left Menu

Mumbai cyber cops arrest 6 who posed as representatives of insurance firms to dupe people

Cyber police of the Mumbai crime branch busted a gang of six persons who had allegedly cheated several people of lakhs by posing as representatives of insurance companies and employees of the insurance sector regulator over the phone, an official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 11:51 IST
Mumbai cyber cops arrest 6 who posed as representatives of insurance firms to dupe people
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cyber police of the Mumbai crime branch busted a gang of six persons who had allegedly cheated several people of lakhs by posing as representatives of insurance companies and employees of the insurance sector regulator over the phone, an official said on Tuesday. They used to lure people by promising them higher returns on sum insured and loans without interest, he said. While four accused were nabbed from Uttar Pradesh two others were picked up from Haryana and New Delhi, the official said. On March 3, the cyber police station had received a complaint from a man who was cheated of Rs 19.27 lakh by some persons claiming that they were working for an insurance company and insurance regulatory authority, he said, adding that an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under various sections of the India Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

During the investigation, police traced the contact number from which the complainant had received calls made by the 'representative' of an insurance company. That number was found to be issued in the name of a person (name withheld) IRDA of India, Hyderabad, he said. Police then tracked down and arrested a man who had procured a SIM card for fraudulent activities. He revealed that two of his aides used to obtain SIM cards by using documents of other customers. Subsequently, other members of the gang were arrested, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021