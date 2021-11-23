Left Menu

Broad Peak partners Brescon for up to USD 300 mn special situation investments in India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 12:43 IST
Broad Peak partners Brescon for up to USD 300 mn special situation investments in India
  • Country:
  • India

Singapore-based investment management firm Broad Peak Investment Advisors Pte Ltd and stressed assets advisory entity Brescon & Allied Partners LLP on Tuesday said they have entered into an arrangement under which the former plans to invest up to USD 300 million (over Rs 2,235 crore) in special situations in India.

The special situations range from turnaround, debt resolution to litigation financing, amongst others, the two companies said in a statement.

''This strategic arrangement between the two firms aims at improving the scale of the business between them as well as enhancing the agility with which these situations are identified, resolved, structured and funded,'' it added.

Commenting on the development, Broad Peak Managing Director Sandeep Gupta said, ''Brescon has a strong reputation in the arena of stressed/distressed debt in India and we look forward to working with them and other stakeholders in those domains.'' Brescon Founder & Managing Partner Nirmal Gangwal said the arrangement is a perfect combination of global capital backing local knowledge to achieve a win-win situation.

''The current arrangement with Broad Peak is a precursor to Brescon's ambition of raising a dedicated special situation fund from LPs spanning both domestic and foreign investors,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021