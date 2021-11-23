Left Menu

Landslide blocks NH 5 in Shimla

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-11-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 14:03 IST
  • India

The National Highway 5 has been blocked due to a landslide in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh, a state disaster management official said on Tuesday.

The landslide occurred near Khachi Mod in Theog late on Monday night, he said.

Efforts are on to clear the road. People have been advised to use alternate routes, the official said.

Alternate routes of Sarion-Halai-Sandhu from the Shimla side and Sandhu-Jadeog-Devimor (via Chikkar) from the Narkanda side may be used by light motor vehicles and two-wheelers, he said.

Traffic at Dhalli is being diverted via Basantapur Kingal till the road is cleared, he said. PTI DJI DIV DIV

