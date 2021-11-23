Passengers in Bulgaria bus crash included one Serbian, one Belgian - N.Macedonia PM

Passengers on a bus carrying North Macedonian tourists that crashed in Bulgaria on Tuesday included one person from Serbia and one person with Belgian citizenship according to the passenger manifest, North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Bulgarian television.

The crash killed 45, and seven injured people were taken to hospital, Bulgarian authorities said. It was not clear if the Serbian and Belgian were among the victims or injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)