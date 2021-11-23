Left Menu

COVID-19 worries knock UK shares lower, AO World plummets

The domestically focussed mid-cap index declined 1%, with AO World down 25.7% after it cut its fiscal 2022 profit outlook, citing supply chain issues, and warned of shortages in certain product categories ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season. Compass Group fell 2% after missing revenue estimates for 2021 and reporting some uncertainty related to labour shortages, inflation and the pandemic.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-11-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 14:15 IST
COVID-19 worries knock UK shares lower, AO World plummets
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 declined on Tuesday as fears around a resurgence in COVID-19 cases hammered European markets, while online electricals retailer AO World plummeted after warning of product shortages. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.6% by 0834 GMT, although the decline was less sharp compared to continental Europe, where German and French stocks were down more than 1% on concerns about fresh restrictions.

Gains in miners including Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Anglo American helped limit the FTSE 100's losses as metal prices gained ground. The domestically focussed mid-cap index declined 1%, with AO World down 25.7% after it cut its fiscal 2022 profit outlook, citing supply chain issues, and warned of shortages in certain product categories ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season.

Compass Group fell 2% after missing revenue estimates for 2021 and reporting some uncertainty related to labour shortages, inflation and the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021