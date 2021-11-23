COVID-19 worries knock UK shares lower, AO World plummets
The domestically focussed mid-cap index declined 1%, with AO World down 25.7% after it cut its fiscal 2022 profit outlook, citing supply chain issues, and warned of shortages in certain product categories ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season. Compass Group fell 2% after missing revenue estimates for 2021 and reporting some uncertainty related to labour shortages, inflation and the pandemic.
UK's FTSE 100 declined on Tuesday as fears around a resurgence in COVID-19 cases hammered European markets, while online electricals retailer AO World plummeted after warning of product shortages. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.6% by 0834 GMT, although the decline was less sharp compared to continental Europe, where German and French stocks were down more than 1% on concerns about fresh restrictions.
