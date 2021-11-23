Swissmedic approves Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots from the age of 16
Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Tuesday it approved the extension of a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to everyone aged 16 years and over.
"This clears the way for wider use of the booster vaccination. High-risk individuals can still obtain a booster dose from age 12," Swissmedic said in a statement.
