CEAMA welcomes six months extension of Star Labelling Program

The consumer electronics and home appliances industry body CEAMA has welcomed the government's move to extend the deadline to implement the 'Star Labelling Program' by another six months to June 30, 2022.

The deadline fixed by the Ministry of Power for the industry to implement the Star Labelling Program, which covers over 20 appliances including - air conditioners, refrigerators, and television, was December 31, 2021.

The Ministry of Power had notified an extension for six months in the Star Labelling Program.

The Star Labelling Programme was formulated by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, under the Energy Conservation Act, 2001. It was initially launched in a voluntary mode from March 2020 to December 31, 2021, and thereafter, it was made mandatory.

The programme is aimed at improving energy efficiency in household appliances to reduce the energy bills of common consumers.

The Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) in a statement said it had proposed an extension of the program in the interests and greater good of the industry.

''In consultation with the Ministry of power, CEAMA highlighted the current Industry situation in air conditioner, refrigerator and TV segment. In the Air Conditioner segment, the extension would prevent obsolescence of 3 million units of ACs and prevent losses to the tune of Rs 6,500 to Rs 6,700 crore,'' it said.

While in the refrigerator segment, the extension would ease the burden on industry and make the process less onerous in terms of cost.

''In the television segment, the extension would help in the ease of doing business,'' it said.

Commenting on the development, CEAMA President Eric Braganza said, the change in energy ratings requires a large investment from manufacturers.

''The additional investment leads to price hike and this ultimately impacts consumer demand. Thus, the extension should bring some respite to the manufacturers in these tough times. It would also aid in preventing financial losses,'' he said.

