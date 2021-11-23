Left Menu

Kolkata Metro to reintroduce tokens

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 14:41 IST
Kolkata Metro to reintroduce tokens
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Metro has decided to reintroduce tokens for travel after having it discontinued last year as services shut amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said here on Tuesday.

The Metro had made smart cards mandatory when it restarted services in September last year after travel restrictions were eased.

''Tokens are going to be re-introduced on the North-South and East-West lines from November 25,'' the Metro official said.

These tokens will be issued from the counters of all stations as earlier for the convenience of commuters, he said.

Apart from the ticket counters, tokens may also be purchased from automatic smart card recharge machines, he said.

Many occasional riders were finding it inconvenient to buy smart cards and were thus avoiding using the Metro, which is otherwise a cheap and the fastest mode of transport in the city.

The Metro authorities requested regular commuters to continue using smart cards for availing services.

It said that the commuters will continue to get a 10 percent bonus on the ride value of the smart cards and will also be able to recharge these online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021