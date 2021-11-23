40-year-old labourer found dead near railway tracks in outer Delhi

A 40-year-old man was found dead beside the railway tracks near Badli village underpass in outer Delhi on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Kaushar, a labourer from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, they said.

On Monday night, a speeding train allegedly hit the victim while he was trying to cross the tracks, police said, adding that it appeared to be an accident.

A crushed mobile phone belonging to the victim was also recovered from the spot, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said a PCR call was received at Samaypur Badli police station around 9 am regarding a body lying by the railway tracks.

Police personnel along with a crime team and forensic experts reached the spot, he said.

''Prima facie, it was observed that injuries on the right side of the skull and right thigh of the victim came as a result of the impact after being hit by a moving train. It appears to be an accident and proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC have been initiated,'' said Yadav.

The labourer is survived by his wife and four children, including two girls. His wife works as a domestic help, police said, adding that the body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

