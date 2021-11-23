Shell India recognized as an 'Exemplar of Inclusion' by Working Mother and Avtar

Wins the ''Best Companies for Women in India 2021'' award for the fourth time for its progressive women-centric policies and well-balanced, equitable, inclusive work culture NEW DELHI, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shell has been chosen for the 'Exemplar of Inclusion' award in the third edition of Working Mother & Avtar Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI). MICI is India's largest inclusion index, highlighting companies that go beyond gender inclusion and demonstrate inclusion at various other levels – generational, cultural, as well as for people with disabilities (PwDs) and members of the LGBTQIA community.

Shell India has also been recognized, yet again, as the 'Best Companies for Working Mother & Avtar Best Companies for Women in India' for the fourth time. The assessment is based on a survey conducted by the Working Mother and Avtar Group on sustained initiatives undertaken by Indian companies towards enabling and enhancing career progression for female employees. The ''Top 100'' list was announced at the ''Best of the Best (BoB) Conference'' – India's largest DEI Conference – which was hosted virtually on November 18-19, 2021. Shell won recognition for its regular and fair administration, flexible policies, D&I championship at leadership levels, and gender sensitisation practices – all of which have contributed to a vibrant work culture in the company. The study ranked companies based on several parameters including flexible work, recruitment and retention, work-life programs, and safety.

Shell India is characterized by a diverse, multicultural, multigenerational workforce comprising of multiple nationalities and representing over 30 skill pools including R&D; technology; operations; upstream; distribution; marketing of traditional and new energy solutions; as well as trade and supply of our energy offerings. Women presently account for close to 29% of the company's workforce.

Commenting on the award win, Pratibha Priyadarshini, Vice President & Head, Human Resources, Shell India, said , ''At Shell, inclusion is about building a deep-rooted sense of belonging. It's about creating a culture where you are appreciated, and your opinions are heard.

While becoming an inclusive organisation is an outcome of intense intent and hard work, sustaining it requires unflinching passion towards the larger goal of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. This award is a testament to our commitment towards embracing uniqueness and inclusion as a way of life'' Shell aims to achieve gender balance right at the hiring stage. In 2020, 40% of the company's campus hires were women. In addition to programs oriented at building inclusive leadership styles, the company also has several initiatives aimed at gender sensitisation that encourage employees to drive diversity, equity & inclusion within the organisation.

NOTES TO EDITORS Shell is one of the most diversified international energy company in India with over 9500 employees and presence across upstream, integrated gas, downstream, renewable energy, and deep capabilities in R&D, digitalization, and business operations. With a retail presence across six states – Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Assam Shell is expanding its network of fuel stations across the country. It has the entire Lubricants end-to-end value chain in India, from conceptualization and development, to production and distribution. Serving 50000 consumers through a robust network of 200+ distributors across B2C and B2B lines of Sales. This includes a world class lubricant oil blending plant that manages a large supply chain through a network of 4 Regional Distribution Centers and 8 warehouses. The company also fully owns and operates an LNG re-gasification terminal at Hazira. With a focus on digitization and future ready sustainable solutions, the company is nurturing a vibrant ecosystem in India to accelerate energy innovations with Shell E4 for start-ups, Shell Eco-marathon and investments in new energy companies like Husk Power, d.light, Orb Energy and Cleantech Solar. Shell also remains committed to making positive contributions to the communities in which it operates through programmes like NXplorers, Access to Energy and Road Safety across India. Follow @shell_India @makethefuture @shell_ecomar to know how it is redefining the energy space. Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell plc is incorporated in England and Wales, has its headquarters in The Hague and is listed on the London, Amsterdam, and New York stock exchanges. Shell companies have operations in more than 70 countries and territories with businesses including oil and gas exploration and production; production and marketing of liquefied natural gas and gas to liquids; manufacturing, marketing and shipping of oil products and chemicals and renewable energy projects. For further information, visit www.shell.com.

