Left Menu

Slump in births in Kerala during COVID pandemic

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-11-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 15:07 IST
Slump in births in Kerala during COVID pandemic
  • Country:
  • India

India was projected to record the highest number of births in the 9 months since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March 2020, but the southern state of Kerala tells a different story.

A state government data indicated that Kerala is facing a slump in births during the pandemic, contrary to the prediction that the lockdown period would witness a baby boom as the couples confined to their homes will engage more in procreation.

Kerala had witnessed 37,138 births in July 2020. But the state in July 2021 saw a slump in births to 10,684, indicating a sharp decline in the live births during COVID-19 pandemic.

According to it, the first nine months of this year saw a steeper decline in live births in the southern state.

The state had recorded 36,414 births in January 2020 but it slumped to 30,335 in January 2021.

The birth figures for the months ending September this year were their lowest in the recent decades, indicated the data from Kerala’s Chief Registrar of Birth and Deaths.

In March 2020, a United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) report had said that an estimated 116 million babies will be born in India under the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic.

These babies are projected to be born up to 40 weeks after COVID-19 was recognised as a pandemic on March 11, the UNICEF report had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021