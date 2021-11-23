Nxtra by Airtel launches new 38 MW hyperscale data centre in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI): Nxtra by Airtel, the data centre subsidiary of telecom major Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday announced the inauguration of its new 38 MW hyper scale data centre park here, consolidating its network leadership in the country.

Chief Minister M K Stalin formally unveiled the state-of-the-art facility through a virtual mode.

The expansion of data centre by Nxtra by Airtel comes in the backdrop of the announcement to invest Rs 5,000 crore by 2025 to increase its capacity by three times to over 400 MW. It includes setting up of hyper scale data centre parks in key metro cities.

The domestic data centre industry was expected to more than double its installed capacity from an approximate 450 MW to 1074 MW by 2023.

The 38 MW LEED certified centre, was the third large facility set up by the company spread across 2.70 lakh square foot. The centre strengthens the company's footprint with 11 large and 120 edge data centres besides managing critical submarine landing stations.

According to the company, a key highlight of the new data centre is that it is fully integrated with Airtel's global submarine cable network, thereby, providing an end-to-end secure connectivity solution to hyper scalers.

''This is a major milestone in our journey as we scale up aggressively to serve the emerging digital India opportunity. Chennai, with its strategic location and access to cable landing stations, has the potential to become a regional data centre hub for South Asia,'' Airtel Business, Director and CEO, Ajay Chitkara said.

''Nxtra by Airtel was already serving large Indian and global customers from the city and we will continue to invest to expand our operations here, he said. I compliment the state government for providing an enabling environment and infrastructure support to set up this vital digital infrastructure'', he said.

Nxtra by Airtel was already scaling up the use of green energy for its data centres and aims to source 50 per cent of the power requirements of these centres through renewable sources as part of Airtel's overall emission reduction targets, the company said.

