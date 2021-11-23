Indian Railways showcasing transformational journey at IITF2021

Indian Railways is showcasing its Transformational journey at India International Trade Fair.

Indian Railways is also among the 1500 exhibitors at the Trade Fair. In an interesting way to narrate it's transformation journey, the national transporter has put up an exhibition at Hall no.11 with 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat' as the theme, showcasing Vande Bharat Express model, country's first indigenously built semi high speed train which isproviding its services on Delhi- Katra, Delhi – Varanasi route and will soon connect other destinations across country.

The facade of Railways pavilion is the replica of canopy of Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Railway Station (Bengaluru) which is giving a captivating look to the pavilion.

This time, Indian Railways has taken various initiatives, making visit to its pavalion a worth for all age groups.

Interactive screen for quiz about Railways where one can participate and win interesting goodies.

Virtual Reality experience of Kalka-Shimla section is also one thing that you don't want to miss while visiting the pavilion. Here visitors, can get virtual experience of journey in toy train giving mesmerizing view of lush green terrains and hills in the section.

Touch Screen Video Gallery where you can watch video of your choice from the gallery of videos based on the topic of your choice.

The new version of "Mile Sur MeraTumhara" song is fascinating the visitors as they enter the stall. Recently, this new version was sung by Railway staff from across nation showcasing rich cultures and language of our country.

Pavalion has been made informative with translights installed on walls and pillars. One can update himself/herself with all the recent developments of railways and future rail plans.

A special dedicated corner has been kept for sports depicting glories that railway sportspersons have brought to the nation including 05 medalists of TokyoOlympics 2020. Also there is a trophy cabinet where one can see all the laurels that railways sportspersons have brought to the nation and railways family.

Indian Railways monthly magazine with its rich history of 60+ years is also being given space in the pavilion. Here one can take online subscription of Bhartiya Rail (Hindi) & Indian Railways (English) magazines.

Railways has placed various models showcasing transformation of Indian Railways.

Redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital Station : Nation's first world class redeveloped railway station with a 5 star hotel building over it. This station has state-of-the-art external facade with 32 theme based lighting. Art Gallery with LED wall and civil structure designed to have 150 years of life.

Redeveloped Rani Kamalapati Railway Station(Bhopal) has recently been dedicated to the nation by Hon'ble PM on 15th November 2021. Naturally ventilated Air Concourse, Infotainment- like free wi-fi, information updates on screen, separate entry exit, platforms interconnected with subways and seating capacity for 700 passengers are some key highlights of this Airport like railway station.

Vande Bharat Express : Nation's first semi high speed train is currently running on two routes New Delhi- Shri Vaishno Devi Mata, Katra and New Delhi - Varanasi. Soon, these trains will run across nation. Major features of Vande Bharat Express train is its intelligent braking system which enables better acceleration and deceleration. Train has state-of-the-art amenities with on board wi-fi for entertainment.

Iconic Chenab Bridge : World's highest railway bridge. The arch of this bridge has been completed and once fully competed this bridge will provide rail connectivity between Kashmir valley and rest of the nation bringing socio economic development in the region. This bridge is higher than the famous Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

12000 Horsepower Electric Locomotive : Nation's most powerful 'Made in India' electric locomotive. It is nation's first e-loco to be certified to run at a maximum speed of 120 Kmph. This loco has hauling capacity of around 6000 tons.

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway :UNESCO listed World Heritage Site. This railway offers gateway to spectacular Himalayas packed with mesmerizing views and lush green terrains of Darjeeling. This railway was declared as World Heritage Site on 5th December,1999.

Vistadome Tourist Coach :These coaches are designed with many features for better travelling experience on tourist routes. Larger viewing area, roof with glass look out with controlled opalescence, seats rotatable upto 180 degree, wi-fi based passenger information system, mini pantry, observation window at one end, automatic sliding doors are key highlights of these coach.

3 tier AC Economy Coach : More Luxury Less Fare. These coaches have been designed to give more luxury but at a reduced fare. Fare of 3 tier AC economy coach is approximately 8% less in comparison to 3 tier AC coach. This coach offers individual AC vents, reading lights and USB charging points for each berth along with increased headroom for middle and upper berths.

New Modified Goods Coach (NMGH) : A coach designed to transport automobiles across nation. It has been customized to load Automobiles conveniently with improved fall plate, end panel doors and clear height for entrance. Also, there is provision of retro- reflective markers for guidance of automobile drivers. These coaches are fit to run at 110 Kmph against 75 Kmph of the previous coaches.

Humsafar Express : An exclusive 3 tier AC train. These trains have all modern facilities like odour controlled system, improved aesthetics, inbuilt pantry, mobile & laptop charging points, smoke & fire alarm system.

X- Class Steam Engine :Nilgiri Mountain Railways' first, indigenously manufactured coal fired locomotive. These locos are currently being used by Nilgiri Mountain Railway in the Nilgiri Hills on 28 Km long section between Coonoor and Methupalayam negotiating the second steepest gradient ( 1 in 12.5) in the world.

Tejas Express Train : Semi high speed fully air conditioned train. Tejas Express is operated by IRCTC and Railways. This train has coaches with integrated braille displays, bio-vacuum toilets and other modern passenger amenities. First Tejas Express made its inaugural run on 24th May 2017.

WP Steam Locomotive: This locomotive is one of the most graceful steam locomotive in the world. This vintage locomotive is a treat to watch for steam engine fans.

Other Models include BOXNHL wagon- India's First stainless steel wagon and BTFLN wagon - Light weight Petroleum Oils & Lubricants carrying tank wagon.

(With Inputs from PIB)