Kinetic Green, Tonino Lamborghini Spa unveil new electric golf cart range

Kinetic Green and its Italian JV partner Tonino Lamborghini Spa unveiled a new range of electric golf carts under the legendary brand Iso at the 2021 edition of the 6-day Milan Motorcycle Shows, which began on Tuesday.

The Iso Divo golf carts will be available in two versions, Strada and Golf, and will be designed in Italy, manufactured in India, and have a global outlook for exports worldwide, Kinetic Green said in a release.

The Golf carts will hit the market early next year, it said.

The Pune-based Kinetic Group’s EV specialist company Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions (KGEPSL) had announced a partnership with Italian luxury accessories maker Tonino Lamborghini Spa in 2018 to design and manufacture premium segment electric and solar golf carts for the global market.

In the JV, Kinetic group holds a 75 per cent stake in KGEPSL, while the Lamborghini family owns the remaining 25 per cent through Tonino Lamborghini Spa.

The Joint venture company, Kinetic Green Tonino Lamborghini will develop a series of the smart carts from 2-seater to 8-seater options, for several applications like golf, tourism, hospitality, and personal use under the Iso brand, the company said in the release.

Another ultra-premium range of golf carts under the Tonino Lamborghini brand will also be presented by the Joint Venture, during 2022, it added.

“The joint-venture represents a confluence of two rich automotive legacies from the house of Lamborghini and Kinetic, with diverse, complimentary skills that stretch beyond geographical frontiers to create a new force in the world of electric vehicles,” said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green.

This is a testament to the Indian manufacturing sector’s prowess, and its potential to lead the electric vehicle revolution on a global platform, she added.

The International Bicycle and Motorcycle Exhibition of Milan (EICMA), also known as Milan Motorcycle Shows, is an annual show taking place in Milan in November every year. The 2020 show, however, was cancelled owing to the pandemic. The Iso brand is being re-introduced by the young Italian entrepreneur with a world-famous surname, Ferruccio Lamborghini, a third-generation member of the Lamborghini family, according to the release.

To accomplish this mission, brand owner Ferruccio Lamborghini has brought together complementary know-how to establish a new trend in e-golf carts with Kinetic Green, it said.

Besides, a range of Iso scooters will also be showcased at EICMA, conceptualized by Ferruccio and developed in partnership with Giken Mobility of Singapore, as per the release.

“I have been looking for strong partners, leaders in their industry, with whom to achieve the highest standards in quality, performance, and design. I planned to kick-off the project in Italy, and specifically at this special edition of EICMA, to underline the brand’s Italian tradition, because this is where the Iso brand has its roots, and this is where we will start…'' said Ferruccio Lamborghini.

The Iso Divo golf carts will have features including fast charging lithium-ion batteries, hydraulic brakes on all 4-wheels, independent suspension, among others, as per the company.

Iso Divo Strada series will also be presented as a “street legal” golf cart, meeting the stringent DOT approval standards in USA, the company said, adding, this opens up a large and growing opportunity in North America, where many states now allow DOT approved golf carts or buggies as ''neighbourhood vehicles'' which can move on the neighbourhood streets at speeds up to 40 kmph.

