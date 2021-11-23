Left Menu

True Balance raises USD 30 mn in debt for financial arm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 15:36 IST
True Balance raises USD 30 mn in debt for financial arm
  • Country:
  • India

True Credits - the NBFC and an affiliate of an RBI-authorised lending company True Balance - on Tuesday announced a debt fundraise of USD 30 million (about Rs 223.2 crore) from investors, including Northern Arc, Arthmate, Shine Star and others.

With this, the total debt fund raised stood at USD 55 million in FY2021, a statement said.

This third round of investment has come from the mix of new and existing investors namely, Northern Arc, Arthmate, Shine Star, E clear and Hinduja, and other Korean investors to support the company's growth in India, it added.

“Our resolve to make finance available for all, gets strengthened with each round of debt fund we raise. The pandemic has brought out the major gap which highlights how the traditional banking system has not been able to fulfill the credit needs of many Indian users,'' True Balance Chief Financial Officer Vishal Bhatia said.

He added that True Balance aims to be the one-stop-solution and financial partner for the new to credit users.

True Balance India is the wholly owned subsidiary of Balancehero Co Ltd, Korea which runs and operates the lending platform - 'True Balance'. The fintech company has disbursed loans over Rs 600 crore in this calendar year through its licensed NBFC subsidiary – True Credits. True Balance sees over 10 lakh transactions per month on its platform for various financial services, Loan being the primary contributor. The company's loan book has grown at 2500 per cent in calendar year 2021 for small ticket size products - the key product focused towards new-to-credit users, Level Up Loan. The company intends to cater to customers within the monthly income bracket of Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000. True Balance disburses about 7,000 loans a day, with ticket sizes starting as low as Rs 1,000 and going up to Rs 50,000. The company, which is logging 30-50 per cent month-on-month growth, aims to achieve break-even before the end of this financial year. True Balance has previously raised series D funding of USD 28 million from SoftBank Ventures Asia, Line Ventures Corporation, D3 Jubilee Partners, and other global investors last year, taking total equity funding to USD 85 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021