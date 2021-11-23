SJVN CMD virtually inaugurates works of Unit-II of 1,320-MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant in Bihar

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the works of the 660-megawatt (MW) second unit of the state-owned power producer's Buxar Thermal Power Plant in Bihar.

''Nand Lal Sharma, chairman and managing director of SJVN, virtually inaugurated the works of the second unit of (2 X 660) 1,320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant,'' the company said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said the foundation stone of the 1,320-MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 9, 2019. He also said the progress of the project is being continuously monitored by Union Power Minister R K Singh. He exhorted all stakeholders to enthusiastically strive hard to commission the project prior to the scheduled timeframe.

He further stated that the project consists of two units and that more than 50 per cent of works related to the first unit have already been completed. The 1,320-MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant with ultra-supercritical technology is being developed by SJVN Thermal Pvt Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN). The plant involves an investment of about Rs 11,000 crore. On commissioning, the plant will generate 9,828 million units of electricity.

He emphasised on contributing towards the target of '24X7 Power for All' set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He stated that every individual associated with the activities of the plant has to concertedly work towards commissioning the first unit of the plant by June 2023 and the second unit by January 2024.

SJVN's current installed capacity is 2,016.51 MW and has a portfolio of over 11,000 MW and aims to generate 5,000 MW by 2023, 12,000 MW by 2030 and 25,000 MW by 2040. The company has a presence in various sectors of energy generation, which include hydro, wind, solar and thermal. The company also has a presence in energy transmission.

