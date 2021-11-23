ITC goes aggressive in new properties rollout

ITC Hotel’s aggressive rollout of new properties at a time when the country is seeing optimism in economic and travel revival, is strategic and part of the structural interventions in the company's business model to stay competitive as the industry rebounds from the COVID pandemic, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

ITC Hotels is pursuing an ‘asset right’ strategy while simultaneously leveraging ITC’s world class properties to drive growth, the official said.

Its ‘Welcomhotel’ brand has been refreshed and has received encouraging interest from property owners, he said.

“The pandemic gave us the opportunity to reimagine the business model and emerge stronger. Structural interventions were put in place to enable new revenue streams together with aggressive cost management both at a strategic and tactical level. Innovative offerings as part of new strategy such as the ‘Gourmet Couch’ at home fine dining experiences have already gained huge popularity,” Anil Chadha, the chief executive of ITC Hotels told PTI.

ITC Hotels has announced signing of 'Mementos Shimla' just days after it announced induction of ‘Mementos Jaipur’, which was the second property under the company's 'Mementos' brand in Rajasthan after Udaipur, the official said.

'Storii', another brand in the company's premium segment which was introduced recently, looks to offer curated travel experiences to the new age travellers, he said.

'Mementos' will be luxury property starting with about 100 rooms, while Storri will have 15 to 50 rooms. The inbuilt flexibility of these models will allow enough space to consider their properties for their unique destination experiences.

'Mementos Shimla' is built over an area of 10 acres with a total of 297 keys, including 40 villas of four bedrooms each. The 200 sq mt luxurious villas offer a marvellous view of the valley and are ideally suited to house large families and friends.

“Himachal Pradesh is one of the key hill destinations that witnessed huge footfalls post pandemic. This state has unsurmountable beauty and is truly everyone’s favourite. From white Christmas’ to green glory, our latest luxury outpost 'Mementos Shimla' brings you the best of all seasons. With demand mainly stemming from road trips to nearby destinations, Shimla is poised to receive high influx of domestic tourism and destination weddings,” he said.

The leading luxury hotel chain has 100 hotels in over 70 destinations in the country.

