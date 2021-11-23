Left Menu

ITC goes aggressive in new properties rollout

ITC Hotels aggressive rollout of new properties at a time when the country is seeing optimism in economic and travel revival, is strategic and part of the structural interventions in the companys business model to stay competitive as the industry rebounds from the COVID pandemic, a senior company official said on Tuesday.ITC Hotels is pursuing an asset right strategy while simultaneously leveraging ITCs world class properties to drive growth, the official said.Its Welcomhotel brand has been refreshed and has received encouraging interest from property owners, he said.The pandemic gave us the opportunity to reimagine the business model and emerge stronger.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 16:08 IST
ITC goes aggressive in new properties rollout
  • Country:
  • India

ITC Hotel’s aggressive rollout of new properties at a time when the country is seeing optimism in economic and travel revival, is strategic and part of the structural interventions in the company's business model to stay competitive as the industry rebounds from the COVID pandemic, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

ITC Hotels is pursuing an ‘asset right’ strategy while simultaneously leveraging ITC’s world class properties to drive growth, the official said.

Its ‘Welcomhotel’ brand has been refreshed and has received encouraging interest from property owners, he said.

“The pandemic gave us the opportunity to reimagine the business model and emerge stronger. Structural interventions were put in place to enable new revenue streams together with aggressive cost management both at a strategic and tactical level. Innovative offerings as part of new strategy such as the ‘Gourmet Couch’ at home fine dining experiences have already gained huge popularity,” Anil Chadha, the chief executive of ITC Hotels told PTI.

ITC Hotels has announced signing of 'Mementos Shimla' just days after it announced induction of ‘Mementos Jaipur’, which was the second property under the company's 'Mementos' brand in Rajasthan after Udaipur, the official said.

'Storii', another brand in the company's premium segment which was introduced recently, looks to offer curated travel experiences to the new age travellers, he said.

'Mementos' will be luxury property starting with about 100 rooms, while Storri will have 15 to 50 rooms. The inbuilt flexibility of these models will allow enough space to consider their properties for their unique destination experiences.

'Mementos Shimla' is built over an area of 10 acres with a total of 297 keys, including 40 villas of four bedrooms each. The 200 sq mt luxurious villas offer a marvellous view of the valley and are ideally suited to house large families and friends.

“Himachal Pradesh is one of the key hill destinations that witnessed huge footfalls post pandemic. This state has unsurmountable beauty and is truly everyone’s favourite. From white Christmas’ to green glory, our latest luxury outpost 'Mementos Shimla' brings you the best of all seasons. With demand mainly stemming from road trips to nearby destinations, Shimla is poised to receive high influx of domestic tourism and destination weddings,” he said.

The leading luxury hotel chain has 100 hotels in over 70 destinations in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021